20
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Morocco beat Spain to secure historic quarter-final qualification

Morocco FjUAZ1KXoAApUw9.jfif Morocco are through to the quarter-finals

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Morocco beat Spain on penalty shootouts to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions won the penalty shootouts by 3-0 to snatch the quarter-finals ticket from the 2010 World Cup champions.

Morocco held Spain to a goalless match which lasted for 120 minutes at the Education City stadium.

Spain dominated the match as Morocco sat back and moved into spaces, with very few chances created.

Morocco forward Walid Cheddira had the best chance but his shot struck the Spain goalkeeper denying him a goal.

After not being able to be separated, the game proceeded to penalty shootouts and Spain failed to score any goal in the shootouts.

Paris St-Germain's Hakimi scored the winner in the shootouts for Morocco to seal their first quarter-finals berth at the World Cup.

Morocco is the only African team to qualify for the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup.

The win also makes the Atlas Lions the 4th African team in history to reach the quarter-finals stages of the World Cup.



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: