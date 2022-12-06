2022 World Cup: Morocco beat Spain to secure historic quarter-final qualification

Morocco are through to the quarter-finals

Morocco beat Spain on penalty shootouts to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions won the penalty shootouts by 3-0 to snatch the quarter-finals ticket from the 2010 World Cup champions.



Morocco held Spain to a goalless match which lasted for 120 minutes at the Education City stadium.



Spain dominated the match as Morocco sat back and moved into spaces, with very few chances created.



Morocco forward Walid Cheddira had the best chance but his shot struck the Spain goalkeeper denying him a goal.



After not being able to be separated, the game proceeded to penalty shootouts and Spain failed to score any goal in the shootouts.



Paris St-Germain's Hakimi scored the winner in the shootouts for Morocco to seal their first quarter-finals berth at the World Cup.

Morocco is the only African team to qualify for the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup.



The win also makes the Atlas Lions the 4th African team in history to reach the quarter-finals stages of the World Cup.



