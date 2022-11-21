2022 World Cup: Nigerians should support Ghana to win - Former Nigeria lawmaker Shehu Sani

Former Nigeria lawmaker, Shehu Sani

Former Nigeria lawmaker, Shehu Sani has urged Nigerians to support the Black Stars to excel at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles were denied the chance to represent the African continent by their eternal Black Stars rivals.



In March, perennial rivals Ghana eliminated Nigeria in a final World Cup playoffs on the away goals’ rule after both teams recorded a goalless draw in Kumasi before a 1-1 draw in Abuja.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, Shehu Sani called on Nigerians to support the Black Stars at the World Cup.

“Nigerians should support Ghana to win. I know it’s difficult to do so. They didn’t deny us the chance of going to Qatar. They simply assembled their best players and played better. I don’t know if the ones who played for us were our best. #FIFAWorldCup.” He tweeted.



The Black Stars who are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018 has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



Ghana will open their campaign with a clash against former European champions Portugal before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in subsequent games.