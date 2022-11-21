2
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Nigerians should support Ghana to win - Former Nigeria lawmaker Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani 1 Former Nigeria lawmaker, Shehu Sani

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Nigeria lawmaker, Shehu Sani has urged Nigerians to support the Black Stars to excel at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles were denied the chance to represent the African continent by their eternal Black Stars rivals.

In March, perennial rivals Ghana eliminated Nigeria in a final World Cup playoffs on the away goals’ rule after both teams recorded a goalless draw in Kumasi before a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, Shehu Sani called on Nigerians to support the Black Stars at the World Cup.

“Nigerians should support Ghana to win. I know it’s difficult to do so. They didn’t deny us the chance of going to Qatar. They simply assembled their best players and played better. I don’t know if the ones who played for us were our best. #FIFAWorldCup.” He tweeted.

The Black Stars who are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018 has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Ghana will open their campaign with a clash against former European champions Portugal before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in subsequent games.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: