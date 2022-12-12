9
Sports

2022 World Cup: 'One particular defender was a total flop' - Kennedy Agyapong 'barks'

Kennedy Agyapong In Suit Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has questioned the current structure of Ghana football which allows owners and administrators of individual clubs to hold positions in the Ghana Football Association.

The New Patriotic Party presidential candidate hopeful is convinced that in his mind that the current practice is a massive impediment to the growth of the game in the country.

Speaking to some supporters of the NPP on his plans for the game should he become president, Kennedy Agyapong said that, for Ghana football to develop, there must be a restructuring and reformation of the game.

He reckons the current regime breeds corruption and interference as owners of clubs who hold influential positions in the FA will force their players on national team coaches.

Referencing the 2022 World Cup, Kennedy Agyapong observed that a particular defender was a massive flop but was picked because of his connections with the FA.

Kennedy Agyapong said that instead of the coach picking either Tariq Lamptey or Gideon Mensah for the position, he chose to stick with the player for reasons best known to him.

“They claim we can’t interfere but if you want sports to develop, that must happen. I don’t see why team owners should be part of the GFA. One of the defenders performed poorly. He was a complete flop. I won’t mention his name but he was atrocious.

“We had players like Lamptey and Gideon Mensah and they benched him. Mensah was a very confident player but was benched. Lamptey added pace to the team but was benched. It’s because owners of the teams wanted their players to play. We need to get an independent body to manage the football,” he said.

The Black Stars exited the 2022 World Cup with a win and two defeats in three games in Group H.

Otto Addo’s side lost to Portugal, and picked up a hard-fought victory against South Korea before losing to Uruguay in a game that a draw could have sent them through.

Otto Addo resigned barely an hour after the defeat to Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:

