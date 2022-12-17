0
2022 World Cup: Orsic scores fabulous winner as Croatia beat Morocco to snatch bronze medal

Mislav Orsic scored a spectacular winner for Croatia to propel them to a 2-1 win over Morocco to win the bronze medal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco, who have had an incredible campaign bundled with many astonishing victories, had no medal to cap it off.

Josko Gvardiol gave Croatia the lead from a unique set piece by Majer, which was flicked on by Perisic before Gvadiol thumped in on the 7th minute.

Morocco responded two minutes later through Achraf Dari, who headed home from close range from a deflected freekick by Hakim Ziyech.

The Croats reclaimed their lead on the stroke of half-time after Orsic beautifully bent one in from just inside the box as the ball hit the far post before going in.

The goal proved to be the winner as Morocco failed to find an equaliser in the second half.

Croatia have now mounted the podium for the second time in a row after finishing as runners-up in 2018.

Meanwhile, Morocco becomes the first African side to end a top-four finish at the World Cup.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
