2022 World Cup: Osei Palmer slams Otto Addo's approach to axe Joseph Paintsil from Black Stars squad

Joseph Paintsil

Owner and bankroller of Tema Youth FC, Osei Kweku Palmer has furiously expressed his frustration over Otto Addo's approach to axe Joseph Paintsil from his final 26-man squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The KRC Genk forward was named in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad as announced by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] last week.



However, multiple reports have emerged suggesting that Otto Addo, who is the head coach for the national team has informed Paintsil that is not part of his final 26-man squad for the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar.



Osei Palmer, who is a former GFA Executive Committee member speaking to Kumasi Pure FM questioned the approach of Addo.



According to him, the decision of the coach to tell Paintsil that some players are better than him is unacceptable.



"I can confirm to you that Otto Addo has informed Joseph Paintsil that he is not part of his final squad for the World Cup because other players are ahead of him and better than him," he revealed.

"The approach of Otto Addo to directly say that to Paintsil is unacceptable. There are several ways to go about doing these things.



"The FA are aware that I stand to benefit from Paintsil so they are doing anything not to be part of the final 26-man squad.



"During the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, Paintsil was virtually our best player in the game against Morocco but what happened in the game against Gabon and Comoros? He was benched because they claim he does not shoot.



"For me, I wish Otto Addo and the team well but when they fail, they should not expect us to keep mute," he added.



Otto Addo on Monday, November 14 announces his final squad for the tournament.

The Black Stars will then open camp in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland in a friendly game on November 17 before heading to Doha on November 19.



Ghana, who have been housed in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.