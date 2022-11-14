0
2022 World Cup: Osman Bukari delighted to make Ghana's squad for Qatar

OSMAN BUKARIKO Winger Osman Bukari

Mon, 14 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari is delighted to have made the final list of players heading to Qatar to represent Ghana's national team.

The former Nantes winger has been in fine form this season in the Serbian Super League scoring four goals in 15 appearances.

Bukari has been rewarded with a spot in Coach Otto Addo's 26-man squad for the tournament which was announced on Monday.

"Dreams do come true, We're ready. Alhamdulillah for everything", Bukari tweeted after the squad announcement.

The 23-year-old will join the team's camp in Abu Dhabi, UAE ahead of the final pre-World Cup friendly against Switzerland.

Osman Bukari will be making his first appearance in a major competition for the Black Stars.

The Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Ghana will make its tournament return on November 24 against Portugal.



