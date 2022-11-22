2022 World Cup: Predicted Tunisia XI to play Denmark

Tunisia will face Denmark

Tunisia will begin their quest for the 2022 Fifa World Cup trophy when they take on Denmark in a Group D fixture on Tuesday.

The Carthage Eagles will be hoping for a positive result that can put them on course to advance from the group stage. Apart from Denmark, Tunisia will face France and Australia in subsequent matches.



This will be the sixth time Tunisia are participating in the biggest men's football event in the world, after the 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2018 editions.



Denmark posted their best-ever display at the 1998 World Cup in France when they reached the quarter-finals.



Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri has a full squad to pick from his starting XI against the Danish Dynamite and below GOAL predicts how they could parade.



Goalkeeper: Aymen Dahmen



The 25-year-old Dahmen was in goal as Tunisia suffered a 5-1 defeat against Brazil in their final warm-up on September 27 before heading to Qatar.



However, the CS Sfaxien custodian has been in great form for the Carthage Eagles since earning his first cap during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Equatorial Guinea on March 28, 2021, and he will most likely keep the role against the Danish Dynamite in the opener.



Right-back: Mohamed Drager

The 26-year-old, who features for Swiss side Luzern on loan from Premier League club Nottingham Forest, was instrumental for the Carthage Eagles during the qualification campaign and coach Kadri will likely stick with him in the same role.



Apart from defending, Drager can move up as a right winger and his crosses will be crucial for the strikers.



Centre-back: Montassar Talbi



The Lorient defender has been one of the key figures for Tunisia especially in the central defensive role with his superb eye to cover for goalkeepers.



With 21 caps already to his name, Talbi will be required to form a solid partnership with Draher, Dylan Bronn, and Ali Abdi so as to keep at bay Denmark's attacking front which includes Martin Braithwaite of La Liga outfit Espanyol.



Centre-back: Dylan Bronn



The 27-year-old Bronn, who made his debut for the Carthage Eagles against Morocco in 2017, remains one of the most experienced players in the current squad.



He has featured in all 15 Serie A matches for his side Salernitana in this campaign and this puts him in a better position to walk straight into the starting XI as Tunisia seek an opening win.

Left-back: Ali Abdi



Abdi is having a great season at French club Caen where he has managed 10 matches, scored one goal and created one assist.



The 28-year-old Abdi will come in handy for Tunisia with his lung-bursting runs from the left wing. He can assist and has the nose for scoring goals which will be an added advantage to the North Africans, who will be aiming to make a positive start.



Central midfielder: Ferjani Sassi



Another experienced figure in the Tunisia squad having managed over 75 caps since making his debut for the senior team in June, 2013, against Sierra Leone.



The 30-year-old Sassi, who currently features for Al Duhail in the Qatar Stars League, was in the Tunisia squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia where he scored a penalty against England. He will be a sure bet to start in the opener at Education City Stadium.



Central midfielder: Aissa Laidouni



The 25-year-old Laidouni, who currently features for Hungarian side Ferencvaros, will likely get the nod to partner Sassi in the middle of play.

However, a huge task awaits the duo with Denmark likely to parade Manchester United star Christian Eriksen. Laidouni and Sassi will have to define ways to keep Eriksen out.



Attacking midfielder: Ben Romdhane



The Esperance de Tunis player is a sure bet to start in the attacking role at the Education City Stadium.



However, apart from his usual brilliance of spraying passes to the attackers, the 23-year-old Romdhane will have to be at his best to provide cover for Sassi and Laidouni as the Carthage Eagles go for three points in the Gulf nation.



Centre-forward: Anis Ben Slimane

Though he can play as a midfielder, Slimane can operate as a centre-forward and he has been on-form for Superliga club Brondby IF, where he has scored three goals from 17 matches this season.



He could be the player Tunisia need to unlock the Denmark defence and help get them the much-needed goals in the Group D opener.



Winger: Youssef Msakni



The 32-year-old is arguably the oldest of all in the squad and will be keen to have a good tournament having missed the 2018 Russia show owing to injury.



With this likely to be his last appearance in the global competition, Msakni who is always a threat in front of goal will definitely use the occasion to propel Tunisia to success in Qatar.



Forward: Wahbi Khazri



Just like Msakni, Khazri is another experienced star in the squad but he has missed a lot of international action this year owing to injury.



Khazri was the captain of the side in the qualification campaign. He has two goals, and one assist for Ligue club Montpellier so far in this season and being the current top scorer for Tunisia, he will most likely get the chance to lead the side against Denmark.