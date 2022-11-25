0
2022 World Cup: Ronaldo concedes Ghana gave Portugal a tough test despite a win

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says though Portugal defeated Ghana 3-2, his side encountered a tough contest from the Black Stars.

Ronaldo scored from the spot to become the first player in history to score five goals in five separate World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022).

With goals from the clinical finisher Ronaldo, Joao Felix, and Rafael Leao, Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew and substitute Osman Bukari’s hard-fought goals were not enough to pull parity for Ghana in their first Group H encounter at Stadium 974 on Thursday.

At a post-match conference, Ronaldo admitted the Ghanaian team posed a threat and were a difficult opposition to Portugal, however, the Selaceo fought hard to snatch the needed maximum points.

“I am happy the team made a good result by winning the game. It was a tough game, but we did our best to win,” he said.

On his historical five goals at the Mundial, Ronaldo, who was named the best player of the match expressed excitement about setting a record in the biggest football festival.

The 37-year-old said, “It is a beautiful moment for me to score five goals in five world cups, and on a day we had a crucial win.”

Portugal will face Uruguay on Monday, whilst Ghana faces South on the same day in the second round of Group H games.

