1
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Sadio Mane's absence big blow to football world - Aliou Cisse

Sadio Mane 5346789.jfif Mane will miss the World Cup

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Senegal manager, Aliou Cisse says Sadio Mane's absence at the 2022 World Cup is a big blow to the football world.

Bayern Munich forward Mane will miss the tournament due to a knee injury.

The African champions open their campaign against Group A opponents the Netherlands today with kick off scheduled at 16:00 GMT.

"We are not just talking about Senegalese people but people around the world and the whole football family is saddened," said Cisse.

"He represents the African continent as well as Senegal," he added. "I have received phone calls from around the world.

"All coaches build teams around their best player, that is also the case for us. We have a strong team as well, with experienced and young players ready to rise to the challenge."

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk said he spoke to his former Liverpool team-mate Mane.

"As a friend I just wanted to know how he was. I feel sad for him. I know how hard he worked for this and he wants to be important for Senegal," he added.

"He has been important in the last few years especially. It is tough. Obviously he will be a big miss for them. Hopefully we can benefit a little bit from that."

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar