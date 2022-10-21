2022 World Cup: Social media users react to pundit job of Black Stars assistant coach

George Boateng will work as Black Stars assistant coach and as beIN pundit

News emerged on Thursday, October 20, 2022, that Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng, will work as a pundit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Global sports outlet, beIN sports via an official statement confirmed that the former Aston Villa U-23 gaffer will be a pundit for the channel during the tournament.



Per the statement, Boateng will join the likes of Kaka, David Villa, Gary Neville, John Terry, Lothar Matthaus and other former footballers and former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, on pundit duties.



For most Ghanaians reacting on social media, they are wondering exactly how Otto Addo's assistant will combine his commitments to the Black Stars with that of beIN Sports.



While neither the Ghana Football Association nor Coach Boateng himself is yet to comment on the development, social media users are having their say on the matter.



Ghana opens her World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24th before taking Uruguay and South Korea respectively.



The Black Stars will play Switzerland in a final friendly before the start of the World Cup.



Read the official beIN announcement:

Going to the World Cup with part time coaches?.. Otto Addo is already at Dortmund and George Boateng who is also attached with Aston Villa is also named as a pundit for beIN Sports for the World Cup in Qatar.



Interesting times ahead..#BringBackTheLove #GoBlackStars — Danny ???????????? (@Danny_544) October 20, 2022

Looked back at how ???????? George Boateng joining beIN as a pundit for the World Cup brings more questions than answers.#3Sports pic.twitter.com/h9P9M4HXfA — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 20, 2022

Otto part time. George Boateng on the Bein Sport punditry team.



The vibe the technical team sends with their decisions about the Black Stars is the exact opposite of what a national team will do. pic.twitter.com/Fn1JYKN1mO — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) October 20, 2022

George Boateng,Black Stars assistant coach will work with beIN sports as a pundits for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar..



He's due to perform as pundit for beIN whilst managing the black stars.. Oman Ghana smh pic.twitter.com/iJ9SzqrdDT — The thinker man (@kwekuedilson) October 20, 2022

◾️Otto Addo does Black Stars and Dortmund jobs



◾️George Boateng does Black Stars and will do punditry job for beIN



◾️Didi Dramani does Black Stars and Right To Dream jobs



Should fans be worried about management of the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup? pic.twitter.com/L5ap1H5OlW — Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) October 20, 2022

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo works as a talent coach for Dortmund whilst Assistant coach George Boateng will be working as a pundit for beIN Sports during the World Cup.



What do you make of the choices of our 'part time' coaches? ????????#GhanaSoccerNet pic.twitter.com/Pm5LNDF0mt — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) October 20, 2022

But, on a more serious note err, as of August, George Boateng had not received a penny since accepting Black Stars role. I dont know if he if he has finally been paid



If beINsports dangles a cheque of $500k or even less before him, I won't begrudge for accepting it. pic.twitter.com/YxxGLQP241 — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) October 20, 2022

How come George Boateng is the only coach of a participating team of the World Cup who is in the beIN SPORTS list? The others weren't contacted or he's the best pundit amongst them. Or the other teams are just more serious. — SITSO (@OfficialSitso) October 20, 2022