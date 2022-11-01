2
2022 World Cup: South Korea tipped to reach the quarterfinals

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

South Korea has been tipped to reach the quaterfinals at the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Doha, Qatar.

The Mundial begins in less than three weeks. Despite the fact that the season is still ongoing, the football world's attention is increasingly focused on the World Cup. South Korea will compete in World Cup Group H against Portugal, Uruguay, and Ghana.

According to the Independent: "Korea has advanced to the finals of the World Cup for the 10th time in a row. They have a superstar named Heung-Min Son, so it is expected that they will spark a spark,”

“Korea is highly likely to advance to the tournament. The opening game is important because we could face Brazil in the round of 16. If Korea does not lose to Uruguay, they will be able to make it through the group stage in first place. If they meet Spain, Germany or Belgium in the quarterfinals, there is a high chance of defeat, but I am sure Son Heung-min will be able to perform impressively for the Taegeuk warriors.”

Source: footballghana.com
