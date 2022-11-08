0
2022 World Cup: South Korean Ambassador tips Ghana, South Korea to go past group stage

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

Mr. Jung-Taek Lim, South Korean Ambassador to Ghana, has tipped the Black Stars of Ghana and the Taegeuk Warriors of South Korea to make it out of Group H at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With only two qualification spots up for grabs, the Black Stars of Ghana face a stern test if they are to make it out of the Group, which has Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Mr. Lim, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said he would like South Korea’s encounter with the Black Stars to end in a draw while both teams try to win against the other opponents.

“As a Korean, I want Korea to win but as an Ambassador, I want a draw for the two countries to qualify,” he said with a laughter, stressing that, Ghana and South Korea had good players to progress from the Group.

Ghana will face South Korea in their second group match on November 28, 2022, after opening its campaign against Portugal.

The Taegeuk Warriors of South Korea have been handed an injury boost, with Tottenham’s Son Heung-min expected to be named in their final squad for the World Cup.

