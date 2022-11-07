2022 World Cup: Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif calls for support for Black Stars

Black Stars

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to support the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The West African country will be making its fourth appearance at the Mundial having missed out on the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.



According to Ussif, the team’s preparation was progressing alongside a designed strategy by the government and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ensure the utmost performance by the team.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori Constituency in the North East Region also said Ghanaians needed to contribute financially via Mobile Money donation to cushion the team and motivate them to achieve success in Qatar.



Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



The team will open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi. Otto Addo, who is the head coach of the side will name his final 26-man squad on November 14.



Black Stars will play Switzerland in an international friendly on November 17, before traveling to Qatar for the World Cup on November 19.