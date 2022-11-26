2022 World Cup: Substituting Kudus Mohammed in Portugal game was wrong – Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu, former Legon Cities coach

Former Black Stars assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu has given his assessment of Ghana’s defeat to Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars on Thursday put up a good fight in the clash against the 2016 European Champions.



Unfortunately, the pulsating contest ended with Portugal beating Ghana 3-2 in their first Group H game of the tournament.



Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, Coach Maxwell Konadu says he believed the result could have been different if the Black Stars opened up a bit and played with bravery.



According to him, the second-half substitution of star attacker Mohammed Kudus did not help matters.

“We should have opened up the game after finding the equalizer. For me, changing Kudus was a bit wrong but probably the coach might have had a special reason why he did that, I can only imagine it was due to the yellow card he picked up.



“Kudus was on top of his game and we should have kept him for a while in my opinion. But maybe the coaches will give us some better explanation as to why they made those substitutions,” coach Maxwell Konadu said.



After the defeat to Portugal, Ghana now turns its attention to the second match against South Korea on Monday, November 28.



