2022 World Cup: Take Afriyie Barnieh to Qatar - Sonnie Badu begs Otto Addo

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh 456789 Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu has made a passionate appeal to Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, and his team to include local players in his 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

The sports media since Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have campaigned for the inclusion of local players in Ghana's squad with Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim and Accra Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh being the constant names.

Sonnie Badu, a multiple award-winning musician has joined the campaign for local players getting a place in Ghana's World Cup squad after naming Afriyie Barnieh as a player who deserves to be in the team in his social media message to Otto Addo.

“Dear Coach Otto Addo and @ghana_fa_official , we are praying for you.”

“We know you are doing all you can to make us proud. In this light. I highly recommend the inclusion of this local based play… @afriyiebdaniel he has proven beyond doubt that he is capable and he has been very instrumental."

“This young man was part of the U20-won Wafu and Afcon is part U23 – now playing the qualifies he actually scored both goals."

“Black Stars B which is Black Galaxies; qualified for CHAN and Black Stars as well, his inclusion in the World Cup team will be great. I pray for the Lord's blessing and wisdom on you all,” Sonnie Badu wrote on his Instagram page.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is now leading the Black Meteors in the U-23 AFCON qualifiers after helping the Black Galaxies to secure qualification to the next edition of the CHAN tournament to be held in Algeria in 2023.

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial, Sports Debate and Sports Check below





