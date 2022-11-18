0
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: The entire nation is solidly behind you; go and make us proud - Akufo-Addo to Black Stars

Fh10y AWQAACls2 President Akufo-Addo with some fans and Sports Minister

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in the Black Stars ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On Thursday, the President held a meeting with the Supporters Union of Ghana in the presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Speaking to the supporters, the President urged the national team to do their best at the world cup.

“I’m very confident that with the players that have been selected and with the excellent technical team that we have under the leadership of Otto Addo, we are going to give a very good account of ourselves,” President Akufo-Addo shared.

The President further assured Black Stars that the entire country will be rooting for them at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Let’s all together rally behind the team and make sure we give them the maximum support. We are going to go a long way in Qatar.

“They should know that the entire nation without distinction, politics, religion, or ethnicity, the entire Ghanaian nation is 100% solidly behind the team,” President Akufo-Addo added.

Ghana’s Black Stars are currently in Abu Dhabi UAE. This evening, the team will travel to Qatar to prepare for the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, November 18, 2022.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: