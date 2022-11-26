0
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup: Tunisia on the brink of an early exit after defeat to Australia

Mittchell Duke.jfif Mitchell Duke celebrating his goal against Tunisia

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tunisia are on the verge of a group-stage exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup following their narrow defeat to Australia.

The Eagles of Carthage suffered a 1-0 loss to Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium with Mitchell Duke netting the only goal of the game.

Tunisia have never made it out of their World Cup group since their debut in 1978 and faces yet another early exit.

The North Africans had a slow start to the game with Australia taking the lead in the 23rd minute.

Duke superbly found the far post with his header, connecting a cross from the left side to hand the Socceroos the lead.

Tunisia came close to getting the equaliser in the dying embers of the first half through Drager but his goalbound shot was blocked by Soutter.

Tunisia came all out in the second half to level things but failed to break through the Australian defense.

With the few times they did, goalkeeper Matty Ryan proved difficult to beat. The goalie made a double save in the space of two minutes to prevent Msakni from pulling parity.

Tunisia, who drew with Denmark in their opening game, will now play 2018 champions France in their last group game and would need a win as their qualification is complicated.

They are bottom of Group D with one point as France lead with 3, followed by Australia, who also have three-point with Denmark sitting third with 1 point.

France face Denmark on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 16:00 GMT.

EE/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: