2022 World Cup: Tunisia on the brink of an early exit after defeat to Australia

Mitchell Duke celebrating his goal against Tunisia

Tunisia are on the verge of a group-stage exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup following their narrow defeat to Australia.

The Eagles of Carthage suffered a 1-0 loss to Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium with Mitchell Duke netting the only goal of the game.



Tunisia have never made it out of their World Cup group since their debut in 1978 and faces yet another early exit.



The North Africans had a slow start to the game with Australia taking the lead in the 23rd minute.



Duke superbly found the far post with his header, connecting a cross from the left side to hand the Socceroos the lead.



Tunisia came close to getting the equaliser in the dying embers of the first half through Drager but his goalbound shot was blocked by Soutter.



Tunisia came all out in the second half to level things but failed to break through the Australian defense.

With the few times they did, goalkeeper Matty Ryan proved difficult to beat. The goalie made a double save in the space of two minutes to prevent Msakni from pulling parity.



Tunisia, who drew with Denmark in their opening game, will now play 2018 champions France in their last group game and would need a win as their qualification is complicated.



They are bottom of Group D with one point as France lead with 3, followed by Australia, who also have three-point with Denmark sitting third with 1 point.



France face Denmark on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 16:00 GMT.



