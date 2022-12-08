2022 World Cup: Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur out for 21 days after suffering injury against Ghana

Photo from the Ghana versus Uruguay fixture which at the 2022 World Cup

Rodrigo Bentancur was able to participate for a little over 30 minutes in Celeste's final match, a World Cup encounter between Ghana and Uruguay in Qatar in 2022.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder suffered the injury, and despite his best efforts to stay on the field of play, he was unsuccessful. In fact, Diego Alonso instructed Matas Vecino to warm up as he celebrated Giorgian de Arrascaeta's second goal, which was visible.



Days later, the full extent of the damage was discovered, and it was determined that the football player from Tottenham would require at least 21 days off from playing.



This would mean that he will spend the next several weeks recovering and that his participation in Spurs' upcoming match against Brentford on December 26 in the Premier League is uncertain.

Rodrigo Bentancur was one of Uruguay's most impressive footballers in the World Cup, and even in the World Cup in general, as he was the group stage's second highest ball retriever.



Uruguay exited the tournament with the Black Stars of Ghana on 2nd December.