2022 World Cup: Watch full highlights of Ghana vs. Portugal clash

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Portugal beat Ghana by three goals to two in the second Group H fixture that took place at Stadium 974 in the ongoing World Cup.

The first half ended goalless.

When the second half started, Cristiano Ronaldo converted a controversial penalty to give the Portuguese the lead just after the hour mark before Andre Ayew levelled for Ghana.

The Portuguese restored their lead with two goals in two minutes for a 3-1 lead. Substitute Osman Bukari headed in brilliantly late on to end the game 3-2.

The Black Stars became the first African team to score a goal at this year’s tournament after Senegal and Cameroon recorded losses whiles Morocco and Tunisia recorded goalless draws in their first fixtures.

Portugal leads Group H with three points after the win, with Ghana bottom. Uruguay and South Korea have a point each after drawing goalless.

Watch the highlights of the Ghana - Portugal game below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
