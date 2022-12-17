2022 World Cup: We did well beating South Korea – George Boateng

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng

Ghana’s Black Stars assistant coach at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, George Boateng, says the team’s performance was far from bad considering Ghana was the lowest-ranked team going into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana was ranked 61st at the start of the tournament, went ahead to be eliminated yet early from the competition after losing to Portugal and Uruguay while beating South Korea in Group H.



The win over South Korea, however, was not enough to see the Black Stars progress from the group as they finished bottom and suffered elimination.



Speaking in a video shared on his Instagram page, Boateng revealed the Black Stars did not perform badly at the Mundial.

“If you look at it, we performed well as a team, well enough in every game. if you look at the game against Portugal, the team was compact, very solid, everybody gave his all and we all know if the penalty wasn’t given, things could have been different,” he said.



“The game against South Korea was outstanding. The players showed so much character in that game, leading two nil and conceding two goals to then find the courage and still come back to win the game gave us such a good confidence boost.



“If you looked at it overall we were the lowest-ranked team going to the World Cup but we did better than Denmark, Serbia, Iran, Coast Rica Saudi Arabia, and Qatar the host. So if you look at it we performed well enough.”