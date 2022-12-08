0
2022 World Cup: We have faith in the coach - Morocco ambassodor to Ghana

85716680 Imane Quaadil is the Moroccan ambassador to Ghana

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Morocco's ambassador to Ghana Her Excellency Imane Quaadil has stated that the country has absolute faith in coach Walid Regragui.

Coach Walid Regragui and his lads defeated Spain through penalties to book a date with Portugal in the next round.

The two teams couldn't be separated after 120 minutes and Spain failed to convert any of their three penalties, with goalkeeper Bounou brilliantly saving two.

That left Hakimi to win it for the North Africans with his nerveless spot-kick and spark jubilant scenes in the stands at the Education City Stadium.

Spain was also knocked out of Euro 2020 on penalties in the semifinals by Italy.

"We have faith in the team we have faith in the way they are managing and we have faith in the coach. He is a little bit new to the team but he managed to construct the team and to guide them very well. So they are giving better performances so far we are very proud," she told Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com

Morocco is the last African side following the exit of African champions Senegal, Ghana, Tunisia, and Cameroon.

Coach Walid Regragui's side is also the only remaining Arab team left in the tournament and will face Portugal in the quarterfinals in Qatar.

