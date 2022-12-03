2022 World Cup: Why South Korea qualified ahead of Uruguay

Luis Suarez, Uruguayan skipper

Hwang Hee-chan gave South Korea a sensational injury-time victory over Portugal that meant they beat Uruguay to a last-16 place on goals scored.

Hwang ran onto Son Heung-min's pass in the 91st minute to round off a rapid break and start wild celebrations from his side's fans in the stands.



South Korea had needed to win to stand any chance of joining Portugal in the knockout stage, but even following the final whistle, their progress was not secured.

On the pitch and in the stands, players and supporters watched the final moments of Uruguay's game with Ghana, knowing another goal for the South American side would send them out.



When that 2-0 win was confirmed, a huge roar went around Education City Stadium, and South Korea were able to start the party for real.