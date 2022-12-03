2022 World Cup: You don't lose a game like this - Asamoah Gyan blasts Black Stars players

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has slammed the Black Stars players following their elimination from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat in their final Group H game at the Al Janoub Stadium against Uruguay on Friday.



Ahead of the game, the West African country needed a draw to progress to the next round of the tournament but failed to leave a mark.



Reacting to the defeat, Gyan took a swipe at the players insisting that the players failed to play with urgency.



"You can’t lose a game like this," he said on SuperSport after the game.

"There wasn’t any sense of urgency, nothing, flat-footed nothing and I’m very very disappointed with the performance today and I’m very very upset.



"You can lose a game but you can’t lose a game like this…it irritates me sometimes but I’m human, we are all supporting but you can’t lose a game like that,” he added.



Meanwhile, Otto Addo has stepped down from his role as Black Stars' head coach in the aftermath of the loss to concentrate on his work as an assistant coach at German league side Borussia Dortmund.