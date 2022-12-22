2022 World Cup has made Messi the GOAT – Fatawu Mohammed

Fatawu Mohammed, former Hearts of Oak defender

Fatawu Mohammed, a former Black Stars, and Hearts of Oak defender believes the recent World Cup has put an end to the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said the debate over who is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) has ended because Messi has been able to attain all that is required in football, which makes him the world’s best player.



Speaking to Rainbow Sports on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said, ” this world cup has separated the two sides, Messi has won the Ballon dor seven (7) times whiles Ronaldo has won five (5) times, making Messi ahead of Ronaldo”.



” Messi has won the Copa America, which was very difficult for Argentina to win. He has also won the World Cup, which has been his dream since childhood and ended Argentina’s thirty-six (36) years of world cup drought.

Fatawu Mohammed added, ” Messi has been able to prove to the World that he is the best and has won the biggest trophy for his country”.



Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup on penalties, defeating France 4-2. Messi was named the tournament’s most valuable player, while goalkeeper Emilia- Martinez was named the best goalkeeper, and Enzo Fernandes was named the tournament’s young player.