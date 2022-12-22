0
Menu
Sports

2022 World Cup has made Messi the GOAT – Fatawu Mohammed

Former Accra Hearts Of Oak Captain, Fatawu Mohammed.png Fatawu Mohammed, former Hearts of Oak defender

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Fatawu Mohammed, a former Black Stars, and Hearts of Oak defender believes the recent World Cup has put an end to the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said the debate over who is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) has ended because Messi has been able to attain all that is required in football, which makes him the world’s best player.

Speaking to Rainbow Sports on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said, ” this world cup has separated the two sides, Messi has won the Ballon dor seven (7) times whiles Ronaldo has won five (5) times, making Messi ahead of Ronaldo”.

” Messi has won the Copa America, which was very difficult for Argentina to win. He has also won the World Cup, which has been his dream since childhood and ended Argentina’s thirty-six (36) years of world cup drought.

Fatawu Mohammed added, ” Messi has been able to prove to the World that he is the best and has won the biggest trophy for his country”.

Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup on penalties, defeating France 4-2. Messi was named the tournament’s most valuable player, while goalkeeper Emilia- Martinez was named the best goalkeeper, and Enzo Fernandes was named the tournament’s young player.

Source: rainbownradioonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Related Articles: