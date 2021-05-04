2022 World Cup qualifiers: Cape Coast Stadium closed down for renovation works

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium has been closed down for renovation works to be carried out ahead of Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

The venue has been approved conditionally by CAF to host the Black Stars home games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



In the statement from CAF, the stadium needs some upgrading in order to attain a full license to serve as the home venue for the World Cup qualifiers.



The GFA may face sanctions from CAF should all requirements not be met ahead of the qualifiers.



Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs have been asked to relocate to the Nduom Sports Stadium due to the renovation works to be carried out.



A statement from the FA on the renovation works to be carried out at the stadium read:

"This is due to works on improving the pitch and other facilities at the Cape Coast Stadium to meet the required FIFA/CAF standards ahead of Ghana’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Ethiopia".



"Dwarfs will however return to the Cape Coast Stadium after the Black Stars match for the remaining league and MTN FA Cup matches".



"The Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association are working feverishly to ensure that the Cape Coast Stadium is in the best of shape in line with FIFA standards to host all three World Cup qualifying matches of the Black Stars".



"The Association will continue to engage all stakeholders to ensure that Ghana hosts the upcoming qualifying match against Ethiopia next month and subsequent ones successfully at the Cape Coast Stadium".



Ghana will begin its World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia in June 2021.