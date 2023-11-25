2023/24 CAF Champions League: I’m acquainted with Medeama’s strengths and weaknesses – Al Ahly coach

Al Ahly head coach Marcel Koller

Al Ahly head coach Marcel Koller has revealed that he is acquainted with the strengths and weaknesses of Medeama ahead of their meeting in the CAF Champions League group stage.

The Ghana champions will take on the Egyptian heavyweights on Saturday night at the Al Salam Stadium in their first-ever game in the premiere African club competition.



Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Koller revealed that he has watched three matches of the Yellow and Mauves and is very familiar with the team.



“I have watched three matches for Medeama and I am acquainted with the team’s strengths and weaknesses.

“We have to take advantage of the match being at home and among our supporters.”



Medeama arrived in Cairo on Wednesday night before training on Thursday night and wrapped up their preparations on Friday ahead of the game on Saturday.



Meanwhile, Koller’s opposite number Evans Adotey says he has a plan to frustrate Al Ahly and pick a positive result.