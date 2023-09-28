2023/24 CAF Conf Cup: Dreams FC touch down in Liberia ahead of Kallon FC showdown

Dreams FC team arrived in Liberia

Ghanaian representatives in the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup Dreams FC have touched down in Liberia, Monrovia ahead of their second-leg clash of their CAF Confederation clash against Kallon FC.

The Ghanaian FA Cup winners departed the shores of Ghana on Thursday, September 28 and arrived the same day.



Dreams recorded a 2-1 victory over the Sierra Leoneans in the first leg on Friday, September 15 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Sierra Leonean club were forced to play on a neutral ground after failing to meet the requirement of CAF with regards to their home venue.



Coach Karim Abdul Zito left Accra with an 18-man squad as the 'Still Believe' lads chase qualification to the group stage of the continental championship.



“This is a two-sided game because we are all a step closer to the group stage and each team would like to qualify, but for us, our objective is to make sure that we win and qualify," he told Graphic Sports.



"It won’t be easy and we anticipate a tough match but our focus and ambition still remain to win no matter what," he added.

Dreams FC eliminated Guinean club Milo FC in the first round of the competition.



The game is slated for Saturday, September 30 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.



