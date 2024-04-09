2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC close to bagging $2 million

The Still Believe boys have secured a berth in the semi-finals of the competition

Dreams FC stands on the brink of a substantial financial gain as they move closer to potentially pocketing a remarkable $2 million in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Still Believe boys secured their berth in the semi-finals of the competition by overcoming Stade Malien with a 3-2 aggregate victory.



This historic triumph unfolded on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, marking Dreams FC's inaugural appearance in the semi-finals.



As a result of this achievement, the Ghanaian side is assured an accumulated cash prize of $750,000.



Under the tutelage of coach Karim Zito, Dreams FC is now gearing up to face Zamalek in late April.

The Egyptian giants, who clinched the competition five years ago, present a formidable challenge.



However, should Dreams FC manage to surmount Zamalek, their prize money will escalate to $1 million.



Should they progress even further and make history by lifting the trophy, they stand to earn an impressive $2 million.



Despite initially being labeled as underdogs in the competition, Dreams FC, the holders of the Ghana FA Cup, remain optimistic about their chances of securing the ultimate prize.