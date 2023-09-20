2023/24 GPL: Dreams FC pip debutants Nations FC at Dawu

A scene from the game between Dreams FC and Nations FC

Dreams FC recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over debutants Nations FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Wednesday, September 20 to open their season on a bright note.

Ebenezer Adade’s lone strike in the 8th minute was enough to secure the hosts all three points and handed Nations FC their first defeat in their debut season.



Despite losing on the day, Nations FC gave the home team a run for their money, created numerous chances but were denied by the hard work exhibited by the defense of Dreams FC.



Dreams FC deservedly broke the deadlock in the early minutes when defender Ebenezer Adade pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the box to slot home the only goal of the game.



Minutes after the goal, Nations FC came close to level through Nafiu Sulemana but goalie Solomon Agbesi pulled a superb save to deny the visitors.



Nations FC brought on fresh legs when Asamoah Boateng and Ishmael Antwi came on for Amidou Diarra and Emmanuel Boateng but was not enough for the away team.

Dreams FC held on to their goal ahead of their second game against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday September while Nations FC welcome Samartex FC to the Dr Kwame Kyei Stadium on the same day.



LSN/OGB