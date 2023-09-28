2023/24 GPL: StarTime releases TV schedule for matchday three games

File Photo

Official broadcasters of the Ghana Premier League, StarTimes Ghana have released a television schedule for the matchday three games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Friday game between Berekum Chelsea and Accra Lions at the Golden City Park will be aired on Adepa Channel and MAX TV with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.



At the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday, Bofoakwa Tano, who sit top of the Premier League table will host Hearts of Oak. The game will be aired only on Adepa Channel with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.



On Sunday, Great Olympics will host Bibiani Gold Stars and it will also be available on the Adepa Channel. Kick-off is scheduled at 15:00GMT.



Later in the evening, Asante Kotoko, who are winless in the ongoing season in a late kick-off will host Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.

The game will only be aired on the Adepa Channel.



Below is the full television schedule for the matchday three games



