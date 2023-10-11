2023/24 GPL WK 3: Dreams FC share spoils with Nsoatreman in Dawu

Dreams FC and Nsoatreman

In a highly anticipated rescheduled fixture of the Ghana Premier League's matchday 3, Dreams FC and Nsoatreman FC locked horns in a thrilling encounter that culminated in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Nsoatreman fought back from a goal down to earn their first point away this campaign at the 'Theatre of Dreams' Dawu Park on Wednesday, October 11.



Dreams coach Abdul Karim Zito made three changes to the team that drew 0-0 with Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium last weekend.



Ebenezer Adade, Agyenim Boateng Mensah, and Sulemana Suhiyini made way for Solomon Boateng, Jonathan Nemorden, and Abdul Aziz Issah in the starting lineup respectively.



On the other hand, Maxwell Konadu made no alterations to the squad that pipped FC Samartex at home in the last round, retaining the same starting lineup against Dreams.



The home side was first to score in the match when Abdul Aziz Issah got the breakthrough as early as the 4th minute with a beautiful strike.



Abdul Manaf Umar is proving to be an important figure in the Nsoatreman setup. He drew the visitors' level with his 3rd goal of the campaign in the 21st minute with a brilliant effort.

Both teams failed to get a second goal in the second half of the game despite their efforts to get the ball behind the net.



Nsoatreman moved to the second place on the league standings behind the newly-promoted Bofoakwa Tano while Dreams sit in the 10th position.



