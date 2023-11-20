2023/24 GPL: Week 11 Match Report- Asante Kotoko 1-0 Medeama SC

Kumasi Asante Kotoko players in a group photo

Mohammed Sheriff scored from the spot to end Asante Kotoko's three-game losing streak after beating champions Medeama SC 1-0 in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors had endured a tough run of games, winning only two matches prior to their meeting with the Mauve and Yellow.



The Reds started the game the better of the two sides with Steven Mukwala coming close after his strike early in the game hit the post.



Medeama responded on the other side with Mohammed Kamaridini's header ruled out as offside.

Both sides kept in tidy at the back as the game with into recess without a goal from the first 45 minutes.



However, after the break, the host were awarded a penalty after Georges Mfegue was fouled inside the box by Kamaradini. Midfielder Sheriff elected himself for the spot kick and made no mistake as he sent Felix Kyei the wrong way.



Medeama chased he game, flooding the defence of Asante Kotoko with waves and waves of attack, but the host held on t0 collect all three points.