2023/24 GPL Week 15 Match Report – Bofoakwa Tano 0-1 Legon Cities

Bofoakwa Tano FC

In a highly competitive clash on Sunday, Bofoakwa Tano and Legon Cities locked horns at the Theater of Dreams, Dawu in the Ghana Premier League week 15 clash.

The Sunyani-based club are paying for their unsporting act in the week 11 fixture, where fans of the club beat Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu mercilessly. They are temporally banned from using the Coronation Park and are now playing home games 'away from home'.



Legon Cities, the away team, prevailed with a narrow victory over Bofoakwa Tano, courtesy Suraje Yusif Kamal strike.



Bofoakwa Tano turned to John Eduafo after parting ways with Frimpong Manso but suffers defeat in his first competitive game for the club.



The Royals opened the scoring in the 32nd minute mark and went to recess with the advantage.

With no additional goal, Legon Cities cruised to victory to merit the three maximum points in the much-anticipated encounter.



Legon Cities has now extended their winning streak to three games following their triumph over Bofoakwa Tano.



Meanwhile, the Premier League returnees are still winless in their last four game following defeat to Legon Cities. They were unable to recover from their defeat against Samartex in their last game.



Legon Cities are 8th on the Ghana Premier League table with 21 points after 15 games into the campaign whiles Bofoakwa Tano sit 12th position with 16 points.