2023/24 GPL Week 2: Karela United thump Berekum Chelsea 3-1

Karela United squad

Karela United recorded their first win of the new league season on Sunday afternoon when the team defeated Berekum Chelsea 3-1.

The now Tamale-based club started the new league season with a defeat to Legon Cities FC away from home last weekend.



Today, Karela United hosted Berekum Chelsea at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in a Week 2 encounter of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Following a very good start to the game, Evans Adomako Wiredu scored in the 19th minute to give the home team the lead.



That goal was enough to ensure Karela United went into the break with a narrow advantage.

After recess, Berekum Chelsea attempted a comeback but failed to cause any problems.



Thanks to a second goal from Evans Adomako Wiredu and a strike from George Amonoo, Karela United cruised to a 3-1 win over the Blues at the end of the 90 minutes.



Stephen Amankona netted the only consolation goal for Berekum Chelsea.