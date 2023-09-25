2023/24 GPL Week 2 – Match Report – Bechem United beat Dreams FC

Bechem United

Bechem United claimed their first win of the 2023/24 season after narrowly beating Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.

Having suffered a defeat in opening day against Nsoatreman FC, Bismark Kobi Mensah side needed a positive reaction against Dreams FC.



The Hunters made their home advantage count after inflicting a 1-0 win over the Still Believe lads at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.



Despite creating goal scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net as the first half ended in a scoreless draw.



A spirited performance saw Bechem United secure victory over their opponent in the second half of the game.

Midfielder Seth Osei Kwadwo emerged as the hero for host after hitting the back of the net in the 66th minute.



With no additional goal, Bechem United cruised to victory to merit the three maximum points in the game.



Bechem United are 12th on the table with three points while Dreams FC sit 9th spot with three points.