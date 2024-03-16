2023/24 GPL: Week 22 Match Preview – Nsoatreman FC vs Medeama

Medeama SC players | File photo

In a highly competitive clash on Sunday, Nsoatreman FC and Medeama will lock horns in matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League with both teams poised to secure maximum points.

Nsoatreman FC will be hoping to end their three-game winless streak in the top-flight when they host reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama at the Nana Koramansah Park.



The Nsoatre-based club are winless in their last three games, succumbing to defeats to Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and Samartex respectively.



Maxwell Konadu and his charges have been in dismal form since the resumption of the league last month. They have managed just a win in the four games played in the second half of the Ghanaian top-flight.



Knowing exactly what’s at stake, Maxwell Konadu must strategize to secure a positive outcome in the much-anticipated clash. Nsoatreman FC will be seeking for redemption against the Yellow and Mauve.

Nsoatreman FC are now 6th on the Premier League table with 30 points.



Medeama, on the other hand, is desperate for points as they aim to defend the title at the end of the season. They have managed four points in the two games they’ve played in the second round of the campaign.



With two games at hand, the Yellow and Mauve find themselves in the 9th position with 29 points.