2023/24 GPL Week 5: Match Report – Asante Kotoko 1-0 Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko squad

Asante Kotoko secured their second win in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League against Aduana Stars on Friday evening.

The Porcupine Warriors beat Aduana Stars 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Asante Kotoko started the encounter in 10th place while Aduana Stars was in 6th place.



The home side started the game well in the early stages. Kalo Ouattara located Lamptey in the 5th minute, he played a pass to Amidu whose shot on goal was diverted for a corner.



The Reds kept on pushing men forward and putting pressure on the away side.

Augustine Agyapong got Kotoko a free kick in the 31st minute after playing a one - two with Mfegue. Ansu stepped up to hit the free kick which went wide off target.



Asante Kotoko's pressure paid off in the Kalo Ouattara jumped highest to head in Richard Lamptey's corner kick in the 34th minute.



Aduana Stars changed tactics and brought on fresh legs but the score remained the same after added time.



Asante Kotoko will play newcomers Nations FC in their next game. Aduana Stars will clash with Accra Great Olympics.