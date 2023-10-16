2023/24 GPL: Week 5 Match Report - Berekum Chelsea secure narrow win over Nations FC

Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea made their home advantage count after beating Nations FC in week five of the Ghana Premier League.

Having recorded unimpressive results in previous fixtures, the host went into the game with all seriousness in search of victory against the newcomers.



Fortunately, Berekum Chelsea cruised to a 1-0 win over Nations FC at the Golden City Park on Sunday.



Emmanuel Sarpong’s strike was enough for the host to secure maximum points in the crucial encounter.

The attacker shot Chelsea into the lead five minute to the half time break and with no additional goal, the host cruised to victory to secure maximum points on home turf.



Berekum Chelsea are 7th on the league standings with 7 points whiles Nations FC sit 14th on the table with 4 points. It is worthy to note the Premier League newcomers have one outstanding game.