2023/24 GPL: Week 5 Match Report - Legon Cities 1-1 Bechem United

Legon Cities players pray before a game | File photo

Legon Cities played out a 1-1 stalemate against Bechem United in week five of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Royals started the game as favourites but were unable to secure maximum points at the El-Wak Stadium.



Legon Cities were handed an early scare after Samuel Kuffour gave the Hunters the lead after just 15 minutes. The visitors went to the half time break with the lead.



In a spirited performance, the host restored parity in the 78th minute mark through Frank Antwi, who has been the club’s main man this campaign. The goal marked his 3rd of the 2023/24 season.



And with no additional goal, the much-anticipated clash ended in a scoring draw at the El-Wak Stadium.

Prior to the game, Legon Cities had secured victories in their first two home games.



In the game, both Legon Cities and Bechem united were reduced to 10-man.



Legon Cities are 3rd on the Ghana Premier League table with 8 points whiles Bechem United remain bottom on the log.