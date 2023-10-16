2023/24 GPL: Week 5 Match Report - Real Tamale United 3-2 Karela United

Real Tamale United players

Real Tamale United are back to winning ways after beating Karela United in week five of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Prior to this game, the Pride of the North had suffered a 3-0 away defeat to Bibiani Goldstars.



However, RTU made amends to secure victory over Karela United, who moved their home venue to the Aliu Mahama Stadium before the start of the season following the takeover.



Baba Kushibo shot Real Tamale United into the lead after hitting the back of the net eight minutes into the game before Mohammed Mankuyeli doubled the advantage for the host ten minutes later.

Karela United pulled one back through Evans Adomako in the 29th minute as the first half ended 2-1 in favour of RTU.



In a bid to secure maximum points, Afriyie Owusu hit the back of the net to extend RTU’s lead in the game but Alex Kuffour reduced the deficit for Karela United in the 80th minute mark as the game ended 3-2 in favour of RTU.



Real Tamale United are 8th on the table with 7 points after five matches into the season whiles Karela United sit 11th with 5 points.