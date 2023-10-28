2023/24 GPL Week 7: Real Tamale United vs Aduana FC – Preview

Real Tamale United

Real Tamale United are set to host Aduana FC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale in match week seven of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The Northern Blues are fourth on the league table with ten points from six games while Aduana are two places below them with 9 points.



In head to head meetings, the Fire boys have two wins in the last six games, with one win going the way of Real Tamale United while the other three ended in draws.



In their last six games in the Ghana Premier League, Mumin Abdulai’s RTU have won three games, lost two and one ended in a draw.

Aduana FC are also on a run of three wins and three defeats in their last six games.



Real Tamale United have won two games and drew one game in their three home games this season while Aduana have lost all their three away games.