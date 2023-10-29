2023/24 GPL match report: Asante Kotoko share spoils with Bechem United

A scene from the game

Asante Kotoko's hopes of returning to their winning ways were dashed on Sunday, October, 28 as they were held to a frustrating draw by Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors were keen to bounce back after their winning streak was halted the previous weekend, settling for a 1-1 draw with local rivals Nations FC, conceding a late penalty.



Kotoko got off to a promising start with forward Peter Acquah finding the net just nine minutes into the game. It was a well-deserved reward for their strong start, and many in the stadium believed they would build on their early lead.



Despite maintaining possession and dominance, Kotoko struggled to find the back of the net for a second time, allowing Bechem United to stay in the game.



In the second half, the away side, who had never won in Kumasi in a league game, seized their opportunity. Augustine Okrah, a former Kotoko forward, levelled the score in the 54th minute.



This goal injected confidence into the away side, and had they been more clinical, they might have secured their first away victory against Kotoko this season.

Kotoko remain unbeaten in their last five games but find themselves three points off the top spot following Sunday's draw. With just eight points from a possible 21 this season, they are now five points adrift of the league leaders.



The game was marked by an emotional start as Kotoko paid tribute to two legends Joe Debrah and Robert Eshun, who both passed away this week. A minute of silence was held in their honour.



