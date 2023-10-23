2023/24 GPL match report: Gold Stars spare spoils with Hearts of Lions in Bibiani

A scene from the game

Bibiani Goldstars failed to make their home ground count as they drew against newly-promoted Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League matchday six fixtures on Monday.

Lions rallied from a two-goal disadvantage to earn a point from the match at the Dun's Park in Bibiani, extending their drawing streak to five.



Goldstars head coach Michael Osei rang two changes to his setup that held Bofoakwa to a scoreless stalemate in Sunyani in the last round with Appiah McCarthy regaining a starting place.



Ronald Frimpong was also brought back to the starting eleven when he took the place of Eric Bosomtwi.



Heart of Lions trainer Abdul Fatawu Salifu made two alterations to the squad that drew goalless with Bofoakwa Tano in the last league game.



Kwesi Pong returned to the starting lineup in place of Benson Kofi Yeboah, while Mustapha Yakubu replaced Alhassan Ali for his second start of the campaign.

Alex Aso got the breakthrough in the match on the stroke of half-time with a decent effort to give the Miners the advantage.



Goldstars doubled their lead nine minutes into the second half through midfielder McCarthy with a fine finish, but the deficit was reduced two minutes later, with Yakubu pulling one back for Lions.



The Kpando-based side made the scoreline even when the skipper Ebenezer Abban scored the equalizing goal in the 72nd minute.



