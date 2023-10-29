2023/24 GPL match report: Jonathan Sowah's lone strike secures Medeama SC win over Samartex

Jonathan Sowah

Jonathan Sowah scored the decisive goal for Medeama in their 1-0 win over Samartex 1996 in the Western derby on Sunday.

Sowah scored from the spot kick three minutes into injury time in the first half to separate the two teams at the Akoon Community Park.



The Premier League champions went into the game with one change from their midweek success over Nations FC.



Striker Daniel Lomotey replaced Nana Kofi Babil in a prolonged two way attack involving star man Jonathan Sowah.



Jean Vital Ourega was brought down in the penalty box - allowing Sowah to step up and put the goalkeeper the wrong way for the only goal of the match.



Medeama started brightly and their high tempo approach put the nervy looking visitors on the back foot with a series of early attacks.



And the team in Mauve and Yellow should have taken the lead inside the first five minutes when Fordjour Azaria and Theophilus Anobah linked up down the left flank.

The latter pulled the ball back into a dangerous area but Lomotey got his angles wrong and was disappointed to see his effort bend wide.



Samartex started to show as more of an attacking force in the second half but the defensive pair of Nurudeen Abdulai and Kofi Asmah were equal to the task in thwarting the onslaught.



This is the second successive win for the Premier League champions following their 1-0 success over Nations FC on Wednesday.



They take the positive energy to the capital where they battle giants Hearts of Oak in an epic match on Wednesday November 1, 2023, while Samartex return to the Nsenkyire stadium to face Legon Cities on the same day - who managed a 1-0 success over Dreams FC at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday, October 29.



