2023/24 GPL match report: Nsoatreman FC stun Bechem United away

Players of Nsoatreman celebrating their win

Nsoatreman FC maintained their momentum in the Ghana Premier League after preserving their lead on the standings having prevailed over Berekum Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

The league leaders returned to the summit after extending their dominance over Chelsea as they pipped them 1-0 at the Golden City Park in Berekum.



Nsoatreman have now prevailed in three consecutive Bono Derbies against Chelsea. They beat them back-to-back last season.



Eric Osei Bonsu's first half strike was enough to separate the two teams after the final whistle.



Chelsea boss Christopher Ennin made three alterations to the squad that suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bechem United in the last round last weekend.



Emmanuel Sarpong, Shaibu Haruna, and Stephen Amankona returned to the starting lineup in place of Osei Owusu, Edwin Kuffour, and Mizack Afriyie respectively.



Maxwell Konadu, on the other side, made a couple of changes to his team from the last league game against Legon Cities with Dennis Votere, making his debut in the goalposts.

Mark Agyekum was handed his first start of the campaign while Philip Ofori returned from suspension.



First choice goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu, Issaka Mohammed, Sadat Mohammed, Collins Cudjoe, and Top marksman Abdul Manaf Umar missed out with suspensions.



Osei Bonsu got the lead for Nsoatreman in the match when scored directly from free-kick with a beautiful effort in the 32nd minute.



Chelsea tried to get back into the match in the second half, but none of their efforts and attempts could break down the Nsoatreman defence.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



