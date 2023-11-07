2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Aduana takes top spot as Kotoko, Hearts sink

Aduana is currently the most in-form club in the Ghanaian top-flight league

At the end of Week 9 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Aduana Stars have climbed to the top of the table.

The Dormaa-based club is currently the most in-form club in the Ghanaian top-flight league.



Over the weekend, Aduana Stars recorded a 2-1 win over newcomers Heart of Lions in an exciting contest.



Before that, the team had won three straight wins in the Ghana Premier League in games against Great Olympics, Real Tamale United, and Bofoakwa Tano.



Following the four consecutive wins, Aduana Stars have picked crucial points that have now propelled the team to the summit of the Ghana Premier League table.

Defending Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC on the other hand are seventh on the league table after three wins and two defeats in the last five games.



Unfortunately, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, the two most glamorous clubs in the country are not doing so well.



The Phobians are 13th on the league table while the Porcupine Warriors follow closely in 14th.



In the relegation zone, there is Karela United, Nations FC, and Heart of Lions.