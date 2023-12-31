2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko beat Bofoakwa Tano 2-0

Asante Kotoko defeated Bofoakwa 2-0

Asante Kotoko delivered a strong statement in their Ghana Premier League campaign by defeating Bofoakwa Tano 2-0.

Steve Mukwala's brilliant brace propelled the Porcupine Warriors to the second spot on the league table.



Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum's squad is enjoying an impressive run of form, notching up five wins and a draw in their last seven league outings.



In the encounter with Bofoakwa Tano, Mukwala showcased his goal-scoring prowess by capitalizing on a defensive lapse in the 21st minute, opening the scoring for Asante Kotoko.



The Ugandan international extended the lead in the 80th minute, securing a comfortable victory.

Bofoakwa Tano, on the other hand, continues to struggle, failing to secure a win in their last six games.



The defeat places them in the 14th position on the league table, with 17 points after the conclusion of the week 17 fixture.



Asante Kotoko now sits in the second position with 29 points, trailing leaders Samartex by just three points.