2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Preview of Bofoakwa Tano vs. Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak have won one of their opening two matches

Bofoakwa Tano will clash with Accra Hearts of Oak at the Sunyani Coronation Park in their match week three game on Saturday afternoon.

In their last Ghana Premier League game, Bofoakwa Tano beat Real Tamale United 2-1.



Saaka Dauda and Steven Owusu scored for Bofoakwa Tano and Mohammed Hardi Abdulai pulled one back for RTU. Accra Hearts of Oak also defeated Nsoatreman 1-0 Kashala Ramos scored for the Phobians.



Bofoakwa Tano is 2nd with 4 points on the league table while Accra Hearts of Oak is 10th with 3 points.



Bofoakwa Tano's possible starting lineup: Emmanuel Kobi, Bright Kyereh, Alhassan Ali, Kelvin Oppong, Emmanuel Ankrah, Ado Gerrard Zack, Elijah Addai, Clement Ansah, Ernest Mwankurinah, Fuseini Ibrahim, Dauda Saaka.

Hearts of Oak possible starting lineup: Richard Atta, Michael Ampadu, Kofi Agbesimah, Nurudeen Abdulai, Linda Mtange, Dennis Korsah, Kelvin Osei Bright, Kashala Ramos, Salifu Ibrahim, Martin Karikari, Evans Adomako



Saaka Dauda of Bofoakwa Tano is the player to watch in this encounter.



Predicted scoreline: 2-0 The away side will claim all three points if they repeat their performance against Nsoatreman