2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Samartex thump Bechem United to return to winning ways

Samartex thumped Bechem United 4-1 on Sunday in match week three of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League to return to winning ways.

The win means Samartex are now second on the league table with six points while Bechem United are 16th with three points.



Augustine Okrah scored the game’s first goal to give the visiting Hunters a 1-0 lead after 15 minutes into the game.



20 minutes after the opening goal, Evans Osei Owusu converted a penalty to give FC Samartex the equaliser. Both teams went into the break with the score tied at 1-1.



Five minutes after the hour mark, former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh scored to give Samartex the lead.

Baba Hamadu Musa scored the first of his two goals in the 77th minute to extend the home side’s lead.



Six minutes later, Musa wrapped up the scoring for the Timber Giants to end the game 4-1 in Samreboi.



Samartex will play as guests to Nsoatreman on Sunday in match week three while Bechem United will host Medeama the same.