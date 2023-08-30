2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Top 10 clubs to share over GHS1 million at the end of the season

Clubs that finish second and third will pocket GHS200,000 and GHS100,000 respectively

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the top 10 clubs in the Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 football season will share over a GHS1 million.

This was announced by Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku on Tuesday during the launch of the new Premier League season at a ceremony held in Koforidua, Eastern Region.



In his address, the GFA President said the winner of the league for next season will take home a huge sum of GHS500,000.



The clubs that finish second and third will pocket GHS200,000 and GHS100,000 respectively.

According to Kurt Okraku, the infusion of more money into the Ghana Premier League is to make it very competitive.



"To increase the competitiveness of the league, the Ghana Football Association will reward from the first to the 10th place in the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League,” Kurt Okraku said.



The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season is scheduled to commence in September.